Mets' Matt Harvey: Start vs. Phillies postponed
Harvey won't make his scheduled start Monday against the Phillies after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
The two teams will make up the game July 9 as part of a doubleheader. While the Mets haven't announced when Harvey will make his first start of the season at this point, the 29-year-old will likely push his scheduled outing back by a day and replace Seth Lugo's in the rotation Tuesday against the Phillies. If Harvey starts Tuesday, this could allow the Mets to move forward with a four-man rotation until Jason Vargas (hand) is ready to return from the disabled list.
