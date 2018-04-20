Mets' Matt Harvey: Status for next start undecided

Manager Mickey Callaway said Thursday that he hasn't decided whether Harvey will make his next start, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Harvey was hit hard again Thursday as he fell to 0-2 on the season, surrendering six earned runs on eight hits. He was touched up for three doubles and a home run and was outdueled by Matt Wisler, who the Braves called up earlier in the day. Harvey's first outing of the year -- five shutout innings with one hit -- seems like a distant memory after three consecutive shoddy outings with at least four runs allowed and at least eight hits surrendered. His next turn in the rotation is scheduled for Wednesday in St. Louis, but there will be some deliberation before then as to who will be taking the mound for the Mets.