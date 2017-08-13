Mets' Matt Harvey: Struggles in first rehab start
Harvey (shoulder) gave up one run on one hit and one walk with zero strikeouts in one inning Saturday in his first rehab start with short-season Brooklyn.
He threw 18 pitches but only seven were strikes, so this can hardly be classified as a successful rehab outing. His rehab assignment is officially underway, but it would not be surprising if he needs at least a few weeks in the minors before he is ready to return to the majors.
More News
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Will begin rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Throws live BP session•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Will throw batting practice Tuesday•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Returning to mound work over weekend•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Not throwing off mound•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Hopes to get on mound next week•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...