Mets' Matt Harvey: Struggles in first rehab start

Harvey (shoulder) gave up one run on one hit and one walk with zero strikeouts in one inning Saturday in his first rehab start with short-season Brooklyn.

He threw 18 pitches but only seven were strikes, so this can hardly be classified as a successful rehab outing. His rehab assignment is officially underway, but it would not be surprising if he needs at least a few weeks in the minors before he is ready to return to the majors.