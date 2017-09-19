Mets' Matt Harvey: Surrenders seven to Marlins in loss

Harvey (5-6) allowed seven runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out two batters through four innings to take the loss against Miami on Monday.

Harvey has now surrendered 21 runs through 14.1 innings through four September starts. However, what is perhaps even more concerning is that he's only struck out eight batters and allowed 32 hits during that four-game stretch. It's difficult to view Harvey as a viable fantasy option in any setting entering his next projected start against Washington at Citi Field.