Mets' Matt Harvey: Tabbed with Grapefruit League start Wednesday
Harvey will start Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Wednesday's outing will mark Harvey's spring debut for the season. While Harvey is in full health, his focus will be on ensuring his mechanics are properly dialed in. Harvey underwent surgery to repair thoracic outlet syndrome in 2016, which resulted in him altering his leg movements in an attempt to generate more power last season. His attempts proved to be ineffective, as his average fastball velocity fell from 94.5 MPH to 93.8 MPH, and his ERA and WHIP reached career-high levels of 6.70 and 1.69, respectively.
