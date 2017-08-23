Mets' Matt Harvey: Targeting early September for return
The Mets hope to activate Harvey (shoulder) from the 10-day disabled list in early September, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Harvey's statistical results over his three minor-league rehab appearances have been acceptable (3.86 ERA, 6:2 K:BB over seven innings), but according to Jeremy Donovan of WICZ Binghamton his fastball velocity has hovered around the high 80s and low 90s in those outings, well below the 93-to-94 mile-per-hour range he had been hitting prior to landing on the DL. In addition to having Harvey work deeper into games, the Mets likely want to see him gain a couple ticks before turning him loose against major-league hitters. He'll look to toss 80 to 85 pitches in his next rehab outing, which should come over the weekend with Double-A Binghamton or Triple-A Las Vegas.
