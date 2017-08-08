Mets' Matt Harvey: Throws 20-pitch live BP session

Harvey (shoulder) threw a 20-pitch live batting practice session Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

This is typically the last step before a rehab assignment, so if Harvey made it through fine, he could head to a minor-league affiliate this weekend. There is still time for Harvey to return for a handful of starts before the end of the season, but it's anyone's guess as to how effective he will be when he returns against big-league hitters. He put up a 5.25 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 54:35 K:BB in 70.1 innings prior to landing on the DL in mid June.

