Mets' Matt Harvey: Tosses five scoreless frames versus Phils

Harvey allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out five across five scoreless frames Tuesday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Harvey was all business in his season debut, allowing just a walk and a second-inning single as he shut the visitors down. He left the game with 86 pitches under his belt -- a total that was inflated by 22 foul balls -- but unfortunately hadn't received any run support at that juncture and was left with a no-decision. After a couple of years lost to injury, it's tough to ask for much more out of Harvey in his 2018 debut. He'll face a tougher matchup against the Nationals in his next scheduled start.