Mets' Matt Harvey: Tosses three scoreless frames Monday
Harvey threw three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out one, in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.
While he's been keeping runs off the board through the early part of the spring, Harvey's 3:2 K:BB in five innings doesn't suggest he's quite ready to return to his pre-injury form. If the strikeouts begin to return, however, the 28-year-old could become an intriguing sleeper despite last season's 6.70 ERA and 1.69 WHIP.
