Mets' Matt Harvey: Will be designated for assignment
Harvey will be designated for assignment Saturday after refusing an assignment to the minors, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
It's all gone wrong for Harvey this season. He was demoted to the bullpen after a rocky first four starts and now has a 7.00 ERA, in line with the 6.70 figure he posted last season. He exercised his right to refuse a further demotion and will now presumably end up with a new organization within a few days, either as a result of trade or a waiver claim. If he finds an organization willing to let him start, he may have enough left in the tank to be an effective back-end starter, but his fantasy value has likely never been lower.
More News
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Rocked in relief Thursday•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Makes first relief appearance Tuesday•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Heading to bullpen•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Status for next start undecided•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Hit hard by Brewers on Saturday•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Allows four through five to Nats•
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...