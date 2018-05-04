Mets' Matt Harvey: Will be designated for assignment

Harvey will be designated for assignment Saturday after refusing an assignment to the minors, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

It's all gone wrong for Harvey this season. He was demoted to the bullpen after a rocky first four starts and now has a 7.00 ERA, in line with the 6.70 figure he posted last season. He exercised his right to refuse a further demotion and will now presumably end up with a new organization within a few days, either as a result of trade or a waiver claim. If he finds an organization willing to let him start, he may have enough left in the tank to be an effective back-end starter, but his fantasy value has likely never been lower.