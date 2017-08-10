Mets' Matt Harvey: Will begin rehab assignment Saturday
Harvey (shoulder) will start a rehab assignment with short-season Brooklyn on Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Harvey was able to toss a live batting practice session Tuesday, registering 25-30 pitches prior to New York's game against the Rangers. The 28-year-old will likely need a few rehab games before rejoining the Mets, but appears in line to return around the fourth week of August. Throughout 13 games this season, Harvey has posted a 5.25 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over the course of 70.1 innings.
More News
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...