Mets' Matt Harvey: Will begin rehab assignment Saturday

Harvey (shoulder) will start a rehab assignment with short-season Brooklyn on Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Harvey was able to toss a live batting practice session Tuesday, registering 25-30 pitches prior to New York's game against the Rangers. The 28-year-old will likely need a few rehab games before rejoining the Mets, but appears in line to return around the fourth week of August. Throughout 13 games this season, Harvey has posted a 5.25 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over the course of 70.1 innings.

