Mets' Matt Harvey: Will enter Saturday's outing in second inning
Harvey will replace Noah Syndergaard (lat) in the second inning of Saturday's contest against the Nationals, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports.
Instead of earning the "start," Harvey will enter the game in the second inning following Syndergaard's first game back on the mound since April. Besides this slight abnormality, everything else should go on as planned for Harvey, who is coming off a rough start against the Marlins on Monday. During his four September outings, Harvey has posted a 13.19 ERA and 2.72 WHIP in 14.1 innings of work.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...