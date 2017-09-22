Mets' Matt Harvey: Will enter Saturday's outing in second inning

Harvey will replace Noah Syndergaard (lat) in the second inning of Saturday's contest against the Nationals, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports.

Instead of earning the "start," Harvey will enter the game in the second inning following Syndergaard's first game back on the mound since April. Besides this slight abnormality, everything else should go on as planned for Harvey, who is coming off a rough start against the Marlins on Monday. During his four September outings, Harvey has posted a 13.19 ERA and 2.72 WHIP in 14.1 innings of work.