Mets' Matt Harvey: Will get starting nod Monday
Harvey will start the fourth game of the season for the Mets on Monday, beginning a three-game home series against the Phillies.
His last two seasons have been as bad as his first three were good, and Harvey's 2.0 HR/9 last year was especially egregious. He might never return to the form he showed prior to undergoing surgery in 2016 to correct thoracic outlet syndrome, but the 29-year-old posted a solid 18:6 K:BB in 20 innings this spring, and the Mets would be content if he can simply give them 30 competitive starts this season.
More News
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Handles Cards on Tuesday•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Fans eight in Thursday's outing•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Shelled by Yankees on Saturday•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Tosses three scoreless frames Monday•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Pops 96 mph in Wednesday's outing•
-
Mets' Matt Harvey: Tabbed with Grapefruit League start Wednesday•
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...