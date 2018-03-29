Mets' Matt Harvey: Will get starting nod Monday

Harvey will start the fourth game of the season for the Mets on Monday, beginning a three-game home series against the Phillies.

His last two seasons have been as bad as his first three were good, and Harvey's 2.0 HR/9 last year was especially egregious. He might never return to the form he showed prior to undergoing surgery in 2016 to correct thoracic outlet syndrome, but the 29-year-old posted a solid 18:6 K:BB in 20 innings this spring, and the Mets would be content if he can simply give them 30 competitive starts this season.

