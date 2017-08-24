Play

Mets' Matt Harvey: Will join High-A club for rehab start

Harvey (shoulder) will make his next rehab start Saturday with High-A St. Lucie, the Associated Press reports.

After Harvey tossed 53 pitches in the third outing of his rehab assignment Monday with Double-A Binghamton, the expectation is that he'll increase his pitch count Saturday, though the Mets haven't officially revealed their number for the right-hander. Harvey's fastball has yet to consistently hit the mid-90s during his rehab assignment, so the Mets would probably like to see him make some gains in velocity before he's activated from the 10-day disabled list, likely in early September. If that timeline holds, Harvey would presumably make another rehab start beyond Saturday's before rejoining the Mets when rosters expand.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast