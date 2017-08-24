Mets' Matt Harvey: Will join High-A club for rehab start
Harvey (shoulder) will make his next rehab start Saturday with High-A St. Lucie, the Associated Press reports.
After Harvey tossed 53 pitches in the third outing of his rehab assignment Monday with Double-A Binghamton, the expectation is that he'll increase his pitch count Saturday, though the Mets haven't officially revealed their number for the right-hander. Harvey's fastball has yet to consistently hit the mid-90s during his rehab assignment, so the Mets would probably like to see him make some gains in velocity before he's activated from the 10-day disabled list, likely in early September. If that timeline holds, Harvey would presumably make another rehab start beyond Saturday's before rejoining the Mets when rosters expand.
