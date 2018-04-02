Mets' Matt Harvey: Will start Tuesday
Harvey will start Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.
After Harvey's originally scheduled start was postponed due to inclement weather, the Mets decided to simply push his season debut back by a day. The 29-year-old has struggled with injuries over the previous two seasons, but he's healthy heading into 2018 and will look to carry a solid spring training (18:6 K:BB across 20 innings) into the season.
