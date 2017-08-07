Mets' Matt Harvey: Will throw batting practice Tuesday

Harvey (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Harvey apparently came out of his bullpen session Sunday without any further issues, so the Mets will allow him to face hitters for the first time since mid-June as he continues to recover from a stress injury in his right shoulder. The Mets will likely want to see Harvey face hitters at least a couple of times before clearing the 28-year-old to head out of a rehab assignment.