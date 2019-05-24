Mets' Matt Kemp: Inks MiLB deal with Mets
Kemp signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Kemp was cut loose by the Reds after he struggled to produce at the plate through his first 20 games of 2019 (.200/.210/.283 slash line), but New York will take a chance on the veteran outfielder. He suffered a broken rib near the end of April but appears to have returned to health. Kemp will provide organizational depth for Triple-A Syracuse for the time being, though there's a good chance he'll surface again in the big leagues if he can find his swing or if the injury bug bites the Mets.
