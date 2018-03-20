The Mets reassigned Purke to their minor-league camp Tuesday.

Purke had been auditioning for a relief role with the Mets in spring training but was likely removed from consideration after starting candidates Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman shifted to the bullpen. It's likely that Purke will report to Triple-A Las Vegas after spending the entire 2017 campaign in the International League as a member of the White Sox organization.