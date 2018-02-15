Mets' Matt Purke: Sent home with illness
Purke has been sent home with the flu and will be back at spring camp once he's fully recovered, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
This doesn't appear to be too much cause for concern but there will be an update on the situation if Purke suffers any sort of setback. The left-hander spent last season at the Triple-A level within the White Sox's organization and is looking to make an impression at the Mets' spring camp.
