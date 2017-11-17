Mets' Matt Purke: Signs with Mets
Purke signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with the Mets on Friday.
Purke appeared in 48 games with Triple-A Charlotte in the White Sox's system last season, posting a 3.84 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 65.2 relief innings. The 27-year-old has only pitched in 12 career big-league games -- all coming in 2016 -- but will look to find a home with the Mets out of spring training.
