Mets' Matthew Allan: Makes jump to NYPL

The Mets promoted Allan on Thursday from their rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate to short-season Brooklyn.

A third-round pick in June's first-year player draft, Allan made five abbreviated appearances in the GCL, allowing only one earned run and striking out 11 in 8.1 innings. Along with Allan, 2019 first-round third baseman Brett Baty will make the jump to the New York-Penn League as the affiliate prepares for postseason play.

