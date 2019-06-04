Mets' Matthew Allan: Snagged by Mets

The Mets have selected Allan with the No. 89 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Arguably this year's top prep arm, Allan has the size (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) teams crave in a power righty. His mid-90s fastball could be a 70-grade pitch, as could his big 12-to-6 bender. He hasn't needed his changeup to carve up high school hitters, but it could develop into an above-average third pitch. Allan improved as a strike thrower this spring, and now projects to have at least average command. There isn't much to quibble with, save the fact that as a prep righty, he is part of the riskiest breed of draft prospect. He has frontline upside if he can stay healthy and keep his weight in check.