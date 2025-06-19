The Mets placed Kranick on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right elbow strain, retroactive to Monday.

Kranick has been a strong middle relief option for the Mets this year, turning in a 3.65 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 37 innings out of the bullpen. However, he'll be unavailable for the remainder of the month while he tends to his injured elbow. With Ty Adcock also leaving the Mets' bullpen Thursday for Triple-A Syracuse, Justin Hagenman and Dedniel Nunez will join the active roster.