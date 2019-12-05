Mets' Max Moroff: Inks minor-league deal with Mets
Moroff signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training.
Moroff saw limited playing time in 2019 as he dealt with a strained left scapula, but he saw major-league action for the fourth consecutive year. The 26-year-old struck out 16 times in 35 plate appearances in the minors. He wasn't much better in the minors, recording a .213/.375/.361 slash line with four home runs and eight RBI over 34 games. Moroff faces an uphill battle for time in the majors after he struggled last season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him appear in some major-league games if injuries arise.
