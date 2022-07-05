The Mets reinstated Scherzer (oblique) from the 15-day injured list in advance of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Reds, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Reliever Chasen Shreve was designated for assignment to clear space on the 26-man active roster for Scherzer, who was sidelined for just over six weeks with a strained left oblique muscle. The right-hander completed two minor-league rehab starts prior to being activated and is targeting around six innings or 90 pitches in his return to the big-league rotation Tuesday. If all goes well, Scherzer will line up to make his second start of the week against the Marlins on Sunday, when he shouldn't face any restrictions.