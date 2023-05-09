Scherzer (neck) said he hopes to slot back into the Mets' rotation during their upcoming four-game series against the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

That four-game set at Nationals Park runs from Friday to next Monday. Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Reds due to a bout of neck spasms which first set in Sunday and got worse Monday. The good news is that he fully expects to avoid the injured list. David Peterson has been called up to take the mound in his place Tuesday night at Cincinnati.