Scherzer (4-0) picked up the win over the Phillies on Sunday night, allowing four runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- over six innings. He struck out nine and walked one.

All of the damage was done on a trio of long balls, two by Kyle Schwarber and one off the bat of Bryce Harper. Homers were not a problem for Scherzer at all early on -- he gave up one home run in April -- so this will likely end up being a blip on the radar. The numbers for Scherzer are still elite; he has a 2.61 ERA and 0.81 WHIP in 31 innings, and is tied for second in MLB with 42 strikeouts.