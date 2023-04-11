Scherzer (2-1) allowed one hit and three walks over five shutout innings Monday, striking out six and picking up a win over San Diego.

After giving up eight runs in his first two starts, Scherzer finally looked like himself Monday. He didn't face much trouble through five scoreless frames but he still needed 97 pitches and walked multiple batters for the third straight outing. Scherzer forced 12 swinging strikes and improved his K:BB to 14:7. He walked seven batters in his first three starts to begin the 2022 campaign before posting a 150:17 K:BB in his next 20 outings. Scherzer is currently lined up for a nice matchup in Oakland this weekend.