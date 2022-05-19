Scherzer was diagnosed with left side discomfort after exiting Wednesday's start against the Cardinals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The good news is Scherzer isn't dealing with an arm injury, though a side issue could mean problems with the oblique, which is often a troublesome injury to recover from. The 37-year-old pitched well Wednesday before the injury flared up and was in line for the victory after giving up two runs (one earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts and zero walks over 5.2 innings. It remains to be seen if Scherzer will be available for his next turn through the rotation, and he'll undergo medical testing Thursday.