Scherzer (oblique) was recently bitten by one of his dogs on his non-pitching hand, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Scherzer has been progressing in his rehab from his oblique strain as expected, and the Mets don't anticipate that the right-hander's hand issue will delay his recovery timetable. The 37-year-old's recovery timetable initially put him on track to return in early July, but he could be in the mix to rejoin the Mets' rotation before then given the encouraging progress he made prior to being bitten by his dog.