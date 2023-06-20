Scherzer (6-2) earned the win over Houston on Monday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over eight innings.

Scherzer had been struggling coming into the contest, giving up 11 runs over nine innings across his previous two starts. He rebounded in impressive fashion against the reigning World Series champions, recording a season-high eight frames during which he yielded just one run. Scherzer posted his fifth quality start of the campaign and improved his ERA to 4.04 with the dominant outing. He's struck out at least eight batters in four of his past five starts after failing to reach that mark in each of his first seven appearances this season.