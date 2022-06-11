Scherzer (oblique) is scheduled to throw live BP in the near future, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

While the Mets haven't yet revealed exactly when Scherzer will throw live BP, but it'll be a significant step in his recovery process once he ultimately faces live hitters. The right-hander initially had a return timetable of 6-to-8 weeks due to his high-grade oblique strain, but it's possible that he's able to rejoin the Mets slightly earlier than anticipated. However, it seems likely that Scherzer will require at least one rehab start prior to returning from the injured list.