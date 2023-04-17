Scherzer (side/back) is listed as the Mets' probable starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Just as manager Buck Showalter suggested over the weekend would be the case, Scherzer doesn't look like he'll need a stint on the injured list after he was pushed off his scheduled start Sunday against the Athletics pushed back while he contended with a sore side/back. Provided Scherzer doesn't experience any renewed pain by the time Wednesday arrives, he shouldn't face any limitations in his upcoming start.