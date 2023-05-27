Scherzer (4-2) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on six hits over seven innings against Colorado. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter.

Scherzer has been dealing ever since struggling against the Tigers on May 3, when he coughed up six runs in 3.1 innings. The future Hall of Famer has allowed just two runs combined across his three starts since then, and appears to be finally settled in after dealing with a 10-day suspension and neck spasms over the last few weeks. The right-hander is tentatively slated to face the Phillies at home in his next start.