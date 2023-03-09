Scherzer struck out nine batters over three innings in an exhibition game against Team Nicaragua on Wednesday. The right-hander gave up two runs on a hit and a walk.

Former Royals prospect Cheslor Cuthbert took him deep to lead off the second inning, but otherwise Scherzer was dominant over 68 pitches (48 strikes) against a lineup with very little big-league experience. The 38-year-old threw only 145.1 innings last year in his first campaign with the Mets -- his lowest total over a full season since he became a regular starter in 2009 -- but as long as he can stay healthy there's little reason to think he won't post elite ratios again in 2023.