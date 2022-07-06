Scherzer didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Reds, scattering two hits over six scoreless innings. He struck out 11 without walking a batter.

Making his first start since May 18 due to an oblique strain, Scherzer took out his pent-up frustrations on Cincinnati hitters, setting a new season high in Ks while firing 57 of 79 pitches for strikes, including 15 swinging strikes. Unfortunately for the right-hander, the Mets' offense didn't show up to support him. His return comes just in time for a tattered New York rotation that's missing five other potential members at the moment, including Jacob deGrom (shoulder), Tylor Megill (shoulder) and Chris Bassitt (COVID-19), and Scherzer will take a 2.26 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 70:11 K:BB through 55.2 innings into his next outing.