Scherzer (3-0) picked up the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Giants, allowing one run on one hit and three walks over seven innings. He struck out 10.

The future Hall of Famer fired 66 of 102 pitches for strikes in his most dominant performance yet as a Met. Scherzer is off to a fantastic start to the campaign, posting a 2.50 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB through 18 innings while winning all three of his starts.