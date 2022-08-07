Scherzer (8-2) allowed four hits and struck out 11 across seven scoreless innings to earn the win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus Atlanta.

Scherzer let only one runner pass second base in this outing. He threw 80 of 108 pitches for strikes while racking up a filthy 23 whiffs. The ace right-hander has submitted seven straight quality starts since returning from an oblique injury in early July, and he's recorded 11 strikeouts in three of those outings. For the year, he owns a 1.98 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 120:17 K:BB across 95.2 innings through 15 starts. Scherzer is projected for a home start versus the Phillies next week.