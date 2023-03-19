Scherzer gave up four hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out eight in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

Facing a Houston lineup that featured only two big names in Alex Bregman and Jose Abreu, Scherzer appeared to be more than ready for Opening Day. The veteran right-hander has a 14:1 K:BB through 11.2 innings this spring while allowing only one run, and the 38-year-old is showing no signs that his dominance is slipping. Aside from the pandemic season, Scherzer hasn't posted an ERA of 3.00 or higher since 2014, and he's delivered a sub-1.00 WHIP in six of the last eight campaigns.