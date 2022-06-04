Scherzer (oblique) said Saturday via his personal Twitter feed that his rehab won't be delayed after being bitten by one of his dogs on his right hand.

A previous report indicated that Scherzer was bitten on his non-throwing hand, but he was actually bitten on his right hand. However, he said Saturday that the bite wasn't severe, and he was able to play long toss after taking a day off from throwing. The righty is progressing as expected in his rehab from an oblique strain, and his recent dog bite won't hinder his recovery process.