Scherzer has dropped his appeal and will begin to serve his 10-game suspension Thursday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Scherzer was ejected from Wednesday's game for the use of foreign substances and will now face a 10-game suspension. He had originally planned to appeal but has since dropped the fight for unknown reasons. Scherzer will be eligible to return May 1, the final contest of a four-game matchup with Atlanta. Joey Lucchesi is expected to take Scherzer's spot in the rotation.