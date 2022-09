Scherzer was removed from Saturday's game against the Nationals after five innings and 67 pitches, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

A reason for his exit was not immediately available, but something seems to be up with Scherzer given the circumstances. The game was tied 1-1, he was chasing his 200th career win and his pitch count was manageable. The Mets figure to provide an update later in the evening.