Scherzer didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 5-2 win over the Cardinals, allowing only two hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out 10.

It was a vintage performance from Scherzer, who fired 71 of 101 pitches for strikes and generated 21 swinging strikes in blanking St. Louis. Unfortunately, he missed out on his fourth win of the year as the game was scoreless into the eighth inning. Scherzer has a dazzling 1.80 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB through 25 innings to begin his tenure with the Mets.