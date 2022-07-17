Scherzer allowed two runs on eight hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts in 6.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

This was Scherzer's worst of three starts since returning from an oblique strain. The eight hits were a little concerning, but he was able to mitigate the damage well. He's racked up 31 strikeouts in 19.1 innings since his return, and he's allowed two or fewer runs in eight of his 11 starts this year. The star right-hander closes the first half of the campaign with a 2.22 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 90:12 K:BB in 69 innings.