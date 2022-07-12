Scherzer (6-1) picked up the win Monday, allowing one run on three hits over seven innings in a 4-1 victory over Atlanta. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

It was a vintage Scherzer performance, as the right-hander piled up 21 swinging strikes among his 93 pitches while taking a shutout into the seventh inning before Austin Riley broke it up with a solo shot. Scherzer has been on fire since coming off the injured list, posting a 20:0 K:BB over two starts, and on the season he boasts a 2.15 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 79:11 K:BB in 62.2 innings.