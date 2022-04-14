Scherzer (2-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 9-6 victory over the Phillies, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

The 37-year-old looked shaky early, walking the bases loaded with one out in the first inning, but he escaped the jam without any damage and found a groove. Scherzer threw 96 pitches before exiting, 66 for strikes, and got more than enough run support to secure his second straight win as a Met. He has a 3.27 ERA and 13:4 K:BB through 11 innings to begin the season, and Scherzer will look to keep rolling in his next start, scheduled for Tuesday at home against the Giants.