Scherzer yielded one run on nine hits over seven innings in Friday's loss to the Phillies. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

It may not have been a prime Scherzer outing, but he turned in his 10th straight outing with two or fewer earned runs. He fired six scoreless innings Friday after giving up an RBI single to Alec Bohm in the first frame. Scherzer is sporting a terrific 1.93 ERA with a 126:17 K:BB through 16 starts. He's projected to start in Atlanta next week.