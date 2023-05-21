Scherzer didn't factor in the decision in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against Cleveland after he allowed just three hits and one walk across six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The 37-year-old was on track for his fourth win of the season with the Mets leading 3-0 after seven innings, but Adam Ottavino and David Robertson surrendered four runs during the eighth. Scherzer missed out on the win but still delivered his best start of the season, with Sunday's outing being the first time since Opening Day he's completed six frames.