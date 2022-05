Scherzer and the Mets won't play Friday against the Phillies after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Friday's matchup will be made up as part of a doubleheader in August. While the Mets haven't indicated their updated pitching plans, it wouldn't be surprising to see Scherzer start Saturday against the Phillies. The right-hander will attempt to bounce back after he allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out nine in six innings against Philadelphia on Sunday.