Scherzer didn't factor into the decision Friday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings in a 2-1 loss to the Mariners. He struck out six.

The perennial Cy Young threat fired 60 of 98 pitches for strikes en route to his fifth quality start in seven trips to the mound this season, but Scherzer didn't get the run support he needed to turn the performance into his fifth win. The 37-year-old will carry a dominant 2.66 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 55:11 K:BB through 44 innings into his next outing.